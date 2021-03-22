Konkola Blades have opened a three point lead at the top of the FAZ National Division 1 table following victory over Zesco Shockers in Mongu.

Blades edged Shockers 2-1 in this round 21 match to move to 42 points after playing 21 matches.

The Chililabombwe side took advantage of Kansanshi Dynamos’ loss at the weekend to go three points clear at the summit.

Kansanshi lost 2-1 to Kafue Celtic in Lusaka.

Kansanshi have 39 points from 21 matches played.

Third placed Celtic have 38 points, four behind leaders Konkola.

Elsewhere, Chambishi beat City of Lusaka 1-0 to increase their tally to 35 points.

Chambishi are number four on the table as at Week 21.

Meanwhile, Nchanga Rangers edged Mighty Mufulira Wanderers 1-0 on Sunday.

Sixth placed Nchanga moves to 32 points while Wanderers are number nine with 30 points.

FAZ National Division 1 – Week 21 Results

Chambishi FC 1-0 City of Lusaka

Kashikishi Warriors 0-0 National Assembly

Nchanga Rangers 1-0 Mufulira Wanderers

Mpulungu Harbour 0-2 Trident FC

Kafue Celtics 2-1 Kansanshi Dynamos

Gomes FC 1-0 MUZA FC

Police College 1-0 Kabwe Youth

Livingston Pirates 1-0 Zesco Malaiti

Zesco Shockers 1-2 Konkola Blades