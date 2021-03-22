Solwezi Mayor, Nicholas Mukumbi has called on residents to remain peaceful before, during and after the August 12, 2021 general elections in order to foster development in the district.

Mr Mukumbi said people should not allow politics to divide them but continue living in peace despite the difference in political affiliations.

He said it is the responsibility of every citizen to safeguard the peace by not engaging in acts that will cause anarchy.

“We only have one Zambia and one Solwezi district and it is the responsibility of all of us to ensure that we do not cause any harm by engaging in violent acts, instead we should put our heads together and think of ways in which we can help develop our district and country at large,” Mr Mukumbi said.

Speaking during the ordinary full council meeting in Solwezi today, Mr Mukumbi urged political parties to also desist from using youths as tools of violence when the campaigns commence.

“As political parties, my appeal to you is that even as we embark on campaigns, after the dissolution of Parliament, let us refrain from engaging our young people in political violence,” he said.

Mr Mukumbi noted that without peace, it would be difficult for the district to witness any growth and development as well as achieve its city status aspiration.

Meanwhile, the mayor expressed sadness that the district has continued losing lives to COVID-19.

He called for concerted efforts among stakeholders in order to win the fight against the pandemic.

Mr Mukumbi urged residents to continue observing all the public health guidelines in order to stop the further spread of the virus.