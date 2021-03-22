Mwinilunga, March 22, 2021, ZANIS—A 28 years old woman of Mafwikila village in Kanyama chiefdom in Mwinilunga district, has allegedly murdered her eight years old daughter by pushing her in the river.

North-western Province Commissioner of Police, Joel Njase confirmed the incident in a statement availed to ZANIS in Mwinulunga.

Mr Njase said the incident is alleged to have occured between March 12, 2021 and March 20, 2021 at Lunga river bridge.

He explained that the grandmother to the deceased reported to police that her daughter Emeldah Lukama 28, had allegedly murdered her daughter, of the same abode by pushing her into Lunga river.

“Mwinilunga Police Station was in receipt of a murder case in which a Female Janeces Lukama aged 61 of Mafwikila village in Kanyama chiefdom in Mwinilunga district reported that her granddaughter was alleged to have been murdered by her mother, Emaldah Lukama aged 28 years who pushed her into Lunga river,” he said.

Mr Njase said police in the area visited the scene and found the decomposed body of the deceased wrapped in a mosquito net and tied to a tree near the river bank.

He said the body has since been buried in a shallow grave and marked for the purpose of exhumation and post-mortem.