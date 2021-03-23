Government says the media and other stakeholders that provide information especially online media have a huge responsibility to ensure that members of the public receive correct and useful information.

Eastern Province Permanent Secretary Veronica Mwiche says Government’s development efforts are under threat from a growing trend of misinformation.

“Some people and other sources of information that do not mean well for this country generate and publish false information aimed at misleading and in the process impact negatively on the country’s development programmes,” she said.

Speaking as guest in a speech read on her behalf by assistant secretary Royd Tembo during the Multi-Stakeholders Orientation and Engagement Meeting on Fighting Misinformation and Promoting Democracy in Zambia held at Crossroads Lodge in Chipata, Ms.Mwiche said wrong Information will affect how people respond to the COVID-19 threat anvhow they can participate in the country’s democratic process.

“It is for this reason that Government welcomes the every effort by development partners aimed at curbing the vice of misinformation and its impact on development.

“This meeting has come at the right time when the country is facing various issues that have a bearing on the development of the country among them the COVID-19 pandemic and the upcoming general elections,” she said.

The meeting has been organized by Bloggers of Zambia and Panos Institute Southern Africa.

Ms. Mwiche said people need to have the right to information to understand the pandemic and make informed decisions.

“People need correct information to effectively participate in the fourth tripartite elections and improve the country’s democracy,” she said.

Earlier, Bloggers of Zambia Chief Executive Officer(CEO) Richard Mulonga said the main objective of the meeting was to sensitive stakeholders on the negatives of misinformation and how it affects journalism as a profession the promotion of democracy in Zambia.

Mr. Mulonga said there is a trend of misinformation especially by online media that is done by people that have not undergone any media training.