Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began.

PROS

It was awesome to see Eddie Murphy and the rest of the cast reprise their roles from the 1988 movie Coming to America.

Great costumes and set designs that brought the kingdom of Zamunda to life.

CONS

Those who have not watched the original movie may fail to understand the plot ,as it relies heavily on its predecessor .

The movie was filled with plot holes.

Too many unnecessary musical numbers.

FAVORITE QUOTES

Akeem: “Prepare the royal jet. We are going back to America!

Semmi: Oh, hell no, your Majesty!”

Semmi: “Behold! Prince Akeem in his natural element, cowering at the mercy of the women in his life.”

CONCLUSSION

Coming 2 America is basically just a way to pay homage to the classic original movie that was released 33 years ago. The sequel adds nothing to the original storyline, it is just a stroll down memory lane. The movie does not have the charm and witty comedy of the original. The attempts to rehash the old classic jokes will make you cringe. They feel forced, and are at times nearly word-for-word repetitions from the original movie.

Coming 2 America is best when it adds to what was built in the first movie, an example of that is the dynamic between Akeem and his oldest daughter. That relationship could have been explored more and should have been a bigger focal point in the movie.

Coming 2 America did not live up to the huge hype that surrounded its release. It has a nice nostalgic feel about it , but as a stand alone movie it fails miserably.

RATING

2 out of 5

BY KAPA KAUMBA