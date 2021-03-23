Chipolopolo midfielder Enock Mwepu says the anticipation surrounding Thursday’s decisive date against Algeria very unavoidable.

Zambia hosts the defending AFCON champions in a must-win Group H qualifier at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

“Of course we all know that this is the game everybody is looking forward to,” Mwepu said.

“This is the game that has everything; if we win this game, then we have a chance of course to pull-out everything the last game.”

Zambia head into their penultimate Group H qualifier with 3 points, one point behind Botswana while second placed Zimbabwe, who they visit in their last match on March 29, have 5 points.

Algeria leads on 10 points and has qualified with a game in hand.

Defeat for Zambia will see them fail to qualify to the AFCON for a third successive AFCON.

“All we need is for everybody to show character, everybody to be aggressive and everybody to know that this is all we have,” Mwepu said.

“If we lose this game, then there is nothing for us, it is done.”