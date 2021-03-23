9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, March 23, 2021
type here...
SportsFeature Sports
Updated:

Mwepu Demands Character as Thursday Fever Looms

By sports
45 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Mwepu Demands Character as Thursday Fever Looms
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Chipolopolo midfielder Enock Mwepu says the anticipation surrounding Thursday’s decisive date against Algeria very unavoidable.

Zambia hosts the defending AFCON champions in a must-win Group H qualifier at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

“Of course we all know that this is the game everybody is looking forward to,” Mwepu said.

“This is the game that has everything; if we win this game, then we have a chance of course to pull-out everything the last game.”

Zambia head into their penultimate Group H qualifier with 3 points, one point behind Botswana while second placed Zimbabwe, who they visit in their last match on March 29, have 5 points.

Algeria leads on 10 points and has qualified with a game in hand.

Defeat for Zambia will see them fail to qualify to the AFCON for a third successive AFCON.

“All we need is for everybody to show character, everybody to be aggressive and everybody to know that this is all we have,” Mwepu said.

“If we lose this game, then there is nothing for us, it is done.”

Previous articleGwembe youth cooperatives empowered

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Mwepu Demands Character as Thursday Fever Looms

Chipolopolo midfielder Enock Mwepu says the anticipation surrounding Thursday’s decisive date against Algeria very unavoidable. Zambia hosts the defending AFCON...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Patson Daka Issues Rallying Call Ahead of Algeria Showdown

Feature Sports sports - 1
Chipolopolo striker Paston Daka has issued a rallying call to the team ahead of Thursday’s must-win 2021 AFCON penultimate Group H home qualifier against...
Read more

GOLF: Nine Enter Sanlam Classic Tournament

Feature Sports sports - 0
Nine clubs are expected to participate in this weekends’ three-day Sanlam Classic Golf tournament set for the Lusaka Golf Club in the capital City. This...
Read more

DIV 1 WRAP: Konkola Blades Open Sharp Three Point Lead

Feature Sports sports - 0
Konkola Blades have opened a three point lead at the top of the FAZ National Division 1 table following victory over Zesco Shockers in...
Read more

RUGBY: Champions Arrows Rout Nkwazi

Feature Sports sports - 0
League champions Red Arrows were the best performers on the opening weekend of the 2021 rugby season. Arrows thumped Nkwazi 29-07 in one of the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.