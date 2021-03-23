Zambia has for the first time in three months recorded less than 100 COVID 19 infections, Minister of Health, Jonas Chanda, has disclosed.

The minister described the development as a milestone as the country continues to record huge reduction in COVID 19 infections as it tackles the pandemic across the country.

In a press statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka today, Dr Chanda announced that 86 new cases were detected out of 4,098 tests conducted, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed cases recorded to date to 86,535.

He said Copperbelt Province recorded 21 new cases, Luapula 18, Lusaka 17 Central 12, Eastern 8, Northwestern and Southern recorded 4 each, while Northern and Western Provinces recorded 1 each, and zero cases reported from Muchinga Province.

Dr Chanda said three new deaths were recorded across the country with two from Lusaka and one from Eastern provinces, bringing the cumulative Covid death toll to 1,182, with 651 deaths classified as Covid deaths and 531 as COVID-19 associated deaths.

The minister said 61 COVID 19 patients were discharged from both the Covid-19 isolation facilities and home management, taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 83,319.

“The country currently has 2,034 active cases, out of which 1,910 are under community management and 124 are admitted to COVID 19 isolation facilities, “Dr Chanda stated.

“Among patients admitted to isolation facilities, 90 are on Oxygen therapy and 26 are in critical condition,” he stressed.

He said the government places great importance on ensuring that the frontline health workforce remains adequately prepared and equipped to tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and other disease burdens.

The minister said the country however, remains on high alert for the anticipated third wave of the Covid 19 pandemic and other disease burdens.

He said the government has invested heavily in essential Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), procurement of testing kits and reagents and human resource training and capacity building.

The minister stated that the government will not wane its surveillance as it commits to ensuring that schools remain a safe environment for learners and teachers.

He urged parents to continue reinforcing COVID 19 safety messages around correctly and consistently promote the use of face masks, hand hygiene, physical distancing, avoiding crowding and staying home.

Dr Chanda insisted that the general public needs to adhere to the public health guidance if the country is to maintain the gains made in halting community transmission of the coronavirus.