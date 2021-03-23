9.5 C
Zambia will hold transparent, fair and credible elections, President Lungu assures Diplomats

President Edgar Lungu has assured diplomats accredited to Zambia that the country will hold transparent, fair and credible elections in line with the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia.

President Lungu said Government would soon start sending invitations to more foreign organisations to take part in election observer missions.

He said two delegations from COMESA and the European Union were already in the country with a planned meeting with the opposition UPND today as part of observing the 2021 national polls.

The Head of State reiterated his gratitude for the support that members of the diplomatic corps continued to render to him and the country at large.

President Lungu said this at State House in Lusaka today during a virtual meeting with diplomats accredited to Zambia.

Earlier, Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji said that the COVID pandemic had posed a challenge which led to the change in the way of doing things.

Previous articleTime to retire UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema politically will be this year-GBM
Next articleZambia Completes Ratification of AU Convention on Cyber Security and Personal Data Protection

  1. Can’t believe that idyot Malanje is still working.
    This time don’t keep ministers working after Parliament is closed in 3 weeks.

