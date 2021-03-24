The Chilanga District Task Force (DTF) has shut down the operations of Tianyu Mining Zambia Limited for failing to comply with set regulations by the Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) on air pollution.

DTF Chairperson Richard Ndazye who expressed disappointment with the management of Tianyu Mining Company said such behaviour of constantly polluting the air with dust at the expense of local people will not be tolerated.

He said the company was supposed to engage the residents at Arduin farms and surrounding areas on the best possible way of ensuring that the dust arising from heavy duty vehicles is controlled.

“If you as accompany do nothing on the air pollution happening in the area the cost of living for the people here will go up as they will keep going to the clinic to get medication for coughs owing to the dust caused by the heavy duty vehicles operating in the quarry and those coming to conduct business at the place.

If left unchecked serious illnesses such as silicosis will arise ,So you were supposed to engage the community on the best possible way of dealing with the matter unlike what is transpiring currently,’’ he said.

The DFT Team conducted a tour of the Mapepe-Shimabala road and mining quarry to appreciate the challenges raised by concerned residents of Arduin Farms within Chilanga district.

Mr. Ndazye, who is also Chilanga District Commissioner (DC), said he would engage the Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) on the matter.

Arduin Farms Resident Anastasia Sikwese said her family has constant coughs because of the air being constantly pullulated as the road is not tarred neither does the company make initiatives of spraying water on the dust road to reduce the air pollution.

Tianyu Mining Zambia Limited Manager who withheld his names refused to cooperate and opted to drive away pretending to be busy.

But an expatriate employee named Kevin Shong who remained at the Company was at pains to explain to the DTF what measures the company has been putting in place to stop the air pollution.

Shong said he could not give details because the top management is on holiday in China and have failed come back Zambia as a result of strict COVID -19 regulations.

However, according to a letter received at the DC’s office from Tianyu Mining Zambia Limited the company has promised to be pouring water on the road three times daily.

The letters indicates that watering method will be upheld until management returns back from holiday at which time the company will adopt another more effective method of reducing the emission of dust into the air.