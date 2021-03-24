Former Freedom Fighters in Mkushi District have commended President Edgar Lungu for effecting the Edgar Chagwa Lungu Multi-Purpose Empowerment Cooperative(ECL—MPEC) to give assistance for this Group.

Mkushi Ex-Freedom Fighters Interim Chairperson Maryion Chisenga told ZANIS that his organization is thankful to President Lungu for considering the plight of Freedom fighters through empowerment from the ECL—MPEC.

Mr. Chisenga said that the move deserves to be commended as it showed that President Lungu acknowledged the significance of freedom fighters as personnel that built the foundation of this Nation.

He observed that that the current generation of citizens are able to flourish because of the sacrifice that the freedom fighters put in towards the struggle for independence, adding that President Lungu’s gesture has exemplified this appreciation.

“I am 86 years old and I have seen the current generation flourishing in the free Republic that we freedom fighters had fought for against colonial oppression,” he said.

He said that the Freedom fighters have noted that the country is amongst other nations whose economy has been destabilized, saying that President Lungu deserved to be commended for mitigating this impact through welfare assistance to cushion the poor.

Mr. Chisenga cited the ECL-MPEC, Social Cash Transfer as well as Food Security Pack as being amongst the welfare assistance that are cushioning the vulnerable from poverty.

He said that it should be noted that the welfare assistance is being catered for young and old, saying that this showed that the Leadership of President Lungu has compassion for all demographic sectors of society.

He expressed hope that more assistance would be accorded for ex-freedom fighters, adding that the group is in need of an office to help in coordinating matters for more than 300 members based in Mkushi and Luano.