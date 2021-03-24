9.5 C
Expedite implementation of donor funded projects, technocrats prodded

Government has called for speedy implementation of donor-funded projects and programmes in the country in order not to affect the disbursement of funds from cooperating partners.

Ministry of National Development Planning Permanent Secretary in charge of Development Cooperation Trevor Kaunda urged government officials to desist from delaying procurement of products and services

Mr Kaunda noted that projects have set time lines and objectives that need to be met within the budget and financing framework.

“I urge you to demonstrate a great sense of urgency in the implementation of these projects. Avoid protracted delays in the procurement of goods and services as these eventually slowdown the disbursement rates and delay benefits which should accrue to our people,” said Mr. Kaunda.

Mr Kaunda said this when he officiated at a joint GRZ/African Development Bank (AfDB) portfolio performance review meeting held yesterday.

According to a press statement issued by Ministry Spokesperson Chibabula Silwamba, Mr Kaunda said there is need to devise ways to ensure improvement in project implementation.

He noted that due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, timely implementation of planned project activities had been difficult.

The Permanent Secretary thanked the AfDB for its continued support to Zambia’s socio-economic development spanning 50 years.

“I thank the African Development Bank for being an all-weather friend and for supporting the Government of the Republic of Zambia for more than 50 years. And the relationship is growing stronger,” said Mr. Kaunda.

The Permanent Secretary reminded the participants that the resources the Zambian Government receives from the African Development Bank were loans that need to be paid back hence the need to effectively and efficiently utilize the money to accelerate national development.

“I wish to emphasize that this joint GRZ- Country Portfolio Performance Review (CPPR) meeting is not a ceremonial gathering or a ‘business as usual’ fora but a platform where innovations should be born on how best to enhance project implementation,” said Mr Kaunda.

He assured that government will ensure that its counterpart financing of donor funded or support projects will be readily available.

