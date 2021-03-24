Minister of Justice and Kabwata Member of Parliament has announced that he will not re-contest the Kabwata Parliamentary Seat and reaffirms his commitment to the Patriotic Front (PF).

Speaking at a media briefing this morning Mr. Lubinda said that he, however, re-contest for a seat as a PF Member of the Central Committee.

Mr Lubinda said that he has given national service for 20 years serving as an MP in Parliament, adding that he will go countrywide to campaign for His Excellency, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, and for his re-election as PF member of the Central Committee.

Mr Lubinda admonished aspiring parliamentary candidates ahead of the 12 August 2021 general elections, to ensure that the number 1 campaign message is President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

He has urged members of the party to continue campaigning for President Lungu.