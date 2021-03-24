9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, March 24, 2021
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

I’ll not re-contest the Kabwata Parliamentary Seat-Given Lubinda

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
Feature Politics I'll not re-contest the Kabwata Parliamentary Seat-Given Lubinda
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Minister of Justice and Kabwata Member of Parliament has announced that he will not re-contest the Kabwata Parliamentary Seat and reaffirms his commitment to the Patriotic Front (PF).

Speaking at a media briefing this morning Mr. Lubinda said that he, however, re-contest for a seat as a PF Member of the Central Committee.

Mr Lubinda said that he has given national service for 20 years serving as an MP in Parliament, adding that he will go countrywide to campaign for His Excellency, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, and for his re-election as PF member of the Central Committee.

Mr Lubinda admonished aspiring parliamentary candidates ahead of the 12 August 2021 general elections, to ensure that the number 1 campaign message is President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

He has urged members of the party to continue campaigning for President Lungu.

Previous articleThis is the worst leadership since the colonial masters-HH

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

I’ll not re-contest the Kabwata Parliamentary Seat-Given Lubinda

Minister of Justice and Kabwata Member of Parliament has announced that he will not re-contest the Kabwata Parliamentary Seat...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Chishimba Kambwili will be Exercising his Fundamental Right if he Re-Joins PF- Ntewewe

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 21
If Dr Chishimba Kambwili decides to re-join the Patriotic Front, it is his fundamental right, nobody should intimidate him, Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI)...
Read more

Zambia Republican Party condemn Church Mother Bodies for rejecting Cyber Security Bill

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 5
Zambia Republican Party (ZRP) President, Right Musoma has condemned some church mother bodies who wrote to President Edgar Lungu to discourage him from signing...
Read more

Gwembe youth cooperatives empowered

Economy Photo Editor - 7
Gwembe District Commissioner (DC), and Timothy Siakaziba says government has disbursed over K150, 000 under the Zambia Aquaculture Enterprise Development Project (ZAEDP) to youth...
Read more

Magufuli son of Africa -President Lungu

Feature Politics Photo Editor - 13
President Edger Lungu has described the late Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli who died on Wednesday, March 17th, 2021 as “a great son...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.