Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Roland Msiska dies of COVID-19 Complications

FORMER Secretary to the Cabinet and head of the Zambia Atomic Energy Agency, Roland Msiska has died. Mr. Msiska has been battling with Covid-19 the last few weeks.

He died on Wednesday afternoon at Levy Mwanawasa Teaching Hospital Covid-19 Centre.

Since February 2019, he has been Director General of the Zambian Atomic Energy Agency (ZAMATOM). Dr. Misiska served as Secretary to Cabinet from 2012-2019.

Prior to his appointment in 2012, he served as Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet responsible for Civil Service Reforms, a post that was preceded by the role of Permanent Secretary for the Public Service Management Division.

Msiska was a medical doctor and held a master’s degree in healthcare from the Royal Tropical Institute in the Netherlands and is a medical practitioner with bachelor’s degrees in medicine and surgery from the University of Zambia.

He also served in various positions in healthcare and as Project Director for the United Nations Development Programme and Executive Director at the Namibian Institute of Public Administration.

He was a consultant to the World Bank, the UN Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), the United Nations, and the UN World Health Organization (WHO).

