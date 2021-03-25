9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, March 25, 2021
General News
Imposters masquerading as WARMA officials warned

The Water Resources Management Authority (WARMA) has warned the general public and stakeholders that there are unscrupulous individuals purporting to be WARMA workers.

The unscrupulous individuals purporting as WARMA officials are installing bulk water meters on domestic boreholes on behalf of the Authority with its knowledge and consent.

In a statement issued to ZANIS by WARMA Public Relations Officer Joshua Kapila, stated that the unscrupulous individuals are taking advantage of the unsuspecting general public to enter private premises with the aim of conducting criminal activities.

Mr Kapila stated that WARMA has distanced itself from such unscrupulous individuals, as they are not employees or agents of WARMA.

He added that they are not authorized to be conducting such illegal business activities on behalf of the Authority.

He explained that WARMA has only directed all commercial users of water to install bulk water meters.

Mr Kapila had informed the public that it is not a requirement for domestic borehole users to install bulk water Meters.

“Furthermore, WARMA would like to warn such individuals to desist from conducting themselves in such dubious and deceptive criminal activities because if caught, they will face the full wrath of the law,” he warned.

He noted that the Authority is further appealing to the general public to report any suspected individuals involved in such illegal activities to the nearest Police Station or the Authority.

