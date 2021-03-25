Over 500 pupils at Kalulushi’s Chati South Boarding Secondary School are having their meals while standing, and the situation has not pleased Copperbelt, Province Permanent Secretary, Bright Nundwe who visited the school.

Mr. Nundwe who in the company of Copperbelt Region Disaster Managent and Mitigation Unit – DMMU Coordinator, George Akalemwa said it is unacceptable to subject learners to such an environment while having meals.

A check by ZANIS crew revealed dining hall was empty with one table only and pupils were standing while holding plates.

Mr. Nundwe was briefed by school head teacher, Godfrey Siachisumo that the Permanent Secretary that the school only has 300 desks against the population of 420 borders and 80 day scholars.

While at school, Mr.Nundwe also learnt that the learning institution is receiving electricity bills beyond its capacity where not less than K40 thousand is charged per month by ZESCO.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Nundwe has since pledged government’s quick response to the challenges which the school is currently going through.

He emphasised that pupils should not get demotivated because of the issues whose solutions can easily be found and applied.

Mr. Nundwe also pledged to engage relevant offices to ensure that the deteriorated floors in the dinning and school halls are worked immediately.

Meanwhile, Mr. Nundwe has also commended the DMMU regional Coordinator for ensuring that the school’s feeding programme is supplemented through the distribution of mealie meal and other food stuff.

And Mr. Akalemwa said all the 24 boarding schools in the province have benefited from the distribution of mealie meal which is part of the COVID 19 relief aid to the learning institutions.

Mr.Akalemwa said through the office of National Coordinator, the DMMU will continue supplementing the schools’ feeding programmes.

And Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) Copperbelt Assistant Director, Jubilee Hamwala said the authority is pleased that the mealie it’s been impounding from smugglers put to good use.

Ms. Hamwala said as long as smugglers will still be involved in the smuggling of mealie meal, ZRA will continue offloading the commodity to the DMMU so that the vulnerable in society can benefit.