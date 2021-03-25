Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Jean Kapata has noted that depleted natural resources can be restored with concerted efforts.

Ms Kapata has since called for the promotion of natural regeneration and enrichment tree planting as a means of restoring destroyed forests country wide.

ZANIS reports that Mrs Kapata made the remarks during the commemoration of the international day of forest which falls on March 21st, 2021 annually.

The Mandevu Law Maker, explained that forests are cardinal in providing social, economic and environmental benefits to the country.

She implored the youths, women and men to participate in the restoration of natural forests for the betterment of the Zambian people.

“You may wish to note that our natural forests when well managed are able to recover. The Lusaka Park is one such example of a previously degraded forest which has been restored,” She said.

And Lusaka National park area warden, Elliot Kasempa, said the declaration of forest number 26 and 65 into a national park has helped in restoring the named forests.

Mr Kasempa explained that prior to the two forests being declared as national parks they were heavily deforested.

“The excessive cutting down of trees for charcoal threatened the existence of forest number 26 and 65,” He said.

Meanwhile Kafue District Commissioner, Gibson Sinkala, stressed that forests are key in the sustaining of people’s livelihoods.

He cited honey, mushroom and medicines as some of the products harvested from natural forests.