Labour and Social Security Minister, Joyce Simukoko has advised Labour officers and district administrations to be proactive in providing solutions to labour issues raised by workers within their jurisdictions.

Mrs Simukoko says labour officers should promptly resolve labour matters reported to them before seeking her office to directly intervene.

Mrs Simukoko said this during her fact finding mission at Huan-Cheng Manganese Refinery Company in Kapiri Mposhi district after the workers at the company complained of non-attendance to their plight even after reporting to labour officers at district and provincial level.

Speaking on behalf of other workers, Cephas Simbeye told the Minister that the workers had no proper protective clothing and were subjected to wages as low as K30 per day which is below the minimum wage.

Mr Simbeye disclosed that employees had no signed contracts and were not entitled to day-offs.

“We have reported these issues to the labour office and the DC, but nothing has changed so we are happy that you have come,” Mr Simbeye said.

And Mrs Simukoko took Central Province Labour Officer, Jenipher Shamabanse and District Commissioner, Smart Mwila to task for not promptly attending to labour issues reported to them by the workers at the company.

Mrs Simukoko said labour officers at provincial and district levels have been empowered to address numerous labour related issues at workplaces and should not always rush to her office.

“It is your responsibility and that is why, you are there. Before, you come to the minister do something. You should have local solutions to these problems because you are empowered,” she said.

Meanwhile, Ms Simukoko has challenged employees to acquaint themselves with the employment code and the country’s labour laws before agreeing to be engaged to render their services.

She noted that most of the labour issues being experienced in the country were emanating from lack of understanding of labour laws by employees.

Mrs Simukoko further appealed to trade unions to educate employees on the country’s labour laws.

“Take interest and know what you are getting into before agreeing to be engaged. Trade unions also should come in and help to educate workers on labour laws,” Ms. Simukoko said.

Mrs Simukoko was accompanied by Central Province Minister, Sidney Mushanga, Assistant Labour Commissioner, Mukamasole Kasanda, District Commissioner Smart Mwila and other senior government officials.