NICO Insurance Zambia Limited has launched operation 72, claim service ,aimed at helping customers get back to the position they enjoyed before an accident or misfortune occurred.

And NICO Insurance Chief Executive Officer, Geoffrey Chirwa, says the operation 72 product, will ultimately render convenience to its customers.

ZANIS reports that Mr Chirwa was speaking in Lusaka today, during the launch of the service.

Mr Chirwa also disclosed that NICO Insurance will be paying all claims of up to 50,000 Kwacha within a span of 72 working hours.

“We intend to increase the threshold to K 100,000 per claim, by October 2021. This is an improvement from an average turnaround time of 240 working hours or 10 working days which has been our practice. We are calling this initiative ‘OPERATION 72’’.Mr Chirwa stressed.

Mr Chirwa stated that the service will further reduce costs associated with misfortunes and contribute positively to the economy.

“85%of our low to medium income individual customers and businesses will be deliberately targeted, in terms of fast-track claim service “he said.

And Speaking at the same event , Chartered Institute of Customer Management Director ,Dominic Manhundu, praised NICO Insurance for launching Operation 72’claim service.

Mr. Manhundu said the development is coming at a time when there are organizations that are striving to do their best against a plethora of challenges brought about by the COVID 19 pandemic.

“The COVID 19 pandemic has made it especially hard in the customer service industry simply because of the limitations to human interactions, which is the backbone of any customer service operation,” he said.

In 2020, NICO Insurance Zambia Limited paid a total of K83 million in claims compared to K109 million paid in 2019, of this amount, payments of up to K50,000 per claim and deliberately supporting retail and SME sectors amounted to K25 Million of the total claims outlay.