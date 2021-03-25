9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, March 25, 2021
Rural News
Paramount Chief Chitimukulu praises govt.

Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba speaking people has commended government for looking into the welfare of traditional leaders in the country.

The traditional leader said this is an indication that government values their contributions to the development of the country.

He noted that government has always been consulting traditional leaders whenever it wants to bring development to chiefdoms.

“Every time the government wants to bring development in our area, it always consults traditional leaders to ensure that we also have an input,” he said.

ZANIS reports that Paramount Chief Chitimukulu said this when Malole Member of Parliament, Christopher Yaluma paid a courtesy call on him at his palace in Mungwi district.

The traditional leader also thanked President Lungu for empowering traditional leaders in the province with transport.

He said almost all the chiefs in Northern Province have received vehicles while their village headmen have been given bicycles, to ease the challenges of transportation.

And Mr Yaluma who is also Minister of Commerce has reiterated government’s commitment to engaging traditional leaders in delivering development.

He said the President understands the role that traditional leaders play in fostering development in their localities.

Mr Yaluma further encouraged traditional leaders in the country to support the Patriotic Front (PF) administration for it to continue delivering development.

“There has been no government apart from the Patriotic Front government which has paid so much attention to the needs of traditional leaders,” he said.

Later, Mr Yaluma handed over 30 bicycles to the Bemba Royal Establishment which were donated by President Edgar Lungu.

