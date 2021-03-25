President Edgar Lungu has declared tomorrow, Friday the 26th of March 2021 a Day of National Mourning in honour of the Late President of the United of the Republic of Tanzania Dr John Magufuli.

He said the national mourning period will be from 06:00 hour to 18:00 hours and all flags will fly at half-mast.

President Lungu stated that programmes of an entertainment nature on both radio and Television should be cancelled or postponed.

He described the late President Magufuli as a great son of Africa whose death will forever be vividly imprinted in the hearts and minds of the Tanzanian people.

The President stated that the late leader was determined to bring about socioeconomic transformation and prosperity to Tanzania.

President Lungu last Monday the 22nd of March joined other Heads of State from the Southern Africa Region to pay their last respects to the Late Dr Magufuli at the State Funeral held at Jamhuri Stadium in the city of Dodoma.

The Tanzanian leader died last week on Wednesday, 17th March, 2021 and will be put to rest tomorrow on Friday, 26th March, 2021 in his hometown of Chato in Geita region, North Western Tanzania.

This is according to a statement issued to ZANIS by Secretary to the Cabinet, Simon Miti.