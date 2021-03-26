9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, March 26, 2021
10-Man Napsa Stars Beat Buildcon

Ten-man Napsa Stars have rallied to edge Buildcon 2-1 at home in Lusaka in a delayed FAZ Super Division match played on Friday afternoon.

All the goals came in the last half after uneventful first 45 minutes at Woodlands Stadium.

Buildcon took a 51st minute lead when attacker Emmanuel Okutu converted a penalty after keeper Philip Banda fouled Musonda Kapembwa in the box.

The lead only lasted nine minutes as Napsa’s Doisy Soko leveled matters after being set up by Austin Banda.

Napsa sealed the win 21 minutes away from full time when substitute Bornwell Mwape shook the net a minute after replacing Emmanuel Mayuka.

Napsa had been reduced to ten earlier in the 55th minute when Captain Dickson Chapa saw red from referee Leonard Akapelwa for a second bookable offence.

Meanwhile, this victory shifts Napsa out of relegation after moving two places up to number 13 with 24 points from 19 matches played.

Buildcon, who have missed a chance to go third on the table, remain stuck in sixth place with 31 points after playing 21 matches.

