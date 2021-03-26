Zambia coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic insists he did his homework on Algeria despite failing to beat them on Thursday night in a match that ultimately ended Chipolopolo’s 2021 AFCON qualification ambitions.

Chipolopolo rallied and laboured to a 3-3 home draw against the defending AFCON champions in their penultimate Group H qualifier played at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Two out of Zambia’s two equalizers both came from penalties that were converted by striker Patson Daka while midfielder Cletus Chama added the second goal with a 52nd minute header.

“I know each one of their (Algerian) player’s very well, those that have arrived and those that have not come here today,” Micho said.

“When you look at everything after give you their best, this is the best result that we could get and I believe we run out of time and we were supposed to win the game.”

An 88th minute goal by Patson was ruled out for offside to see Zambia denied a win that could have kept their 2021 AFCON dreams alive and pushed their hopes into the last day of the Group H qualifier on March 29 away to Zimbabwe.

Monday’s away date in Harare is now a dead-rubber against second placed Zimbabwe who have qualified alongside Algeria on 8 and 11 points respectively with a match to spare.

Zambia has now failed to qualify to the AFCON for a record third successive time.