President Lungu has Signed the Cyber Security and Cyber Bill into Law

By Chief Editor
President Edgar Lungu has assented into law the Cyber Security and Cyber Bill of 2021. President Lungu signed the Bill into law on Tuesday, 23rd March, 202 1, and hoped the law will bring sanity to the way the internet is used in Zambia.

“This is purely to protect citizens from abuse by people who feel they can do or say whatever they want using the veil of cyberspace. This law is aimed at protecting all Zambians, including those who are against it,” President Lungu said.

The President said the Bill was brought to his office and he scrutinized it before he assented to it.

“l could not have signed it if I was not convinced it is for the good of all Zambians. I have read through and it is perfect, ” he noted.

The objects of the Bill are to; ensure the provision of cybersecurity in the Republic, provide for the protection of persons against cybercrime, provide for child online protection and facilitate identification, declaration, and protection of critical information infrastructure.

Others are to provide for the collection of and preservation of evidence of computer and network related crime, revise the admission, in criminal matters, of electronic evidence, provide for the registration of cybersecurity services providers; and provide for matters connected with, or incidental to, the foregoing.
The Bill is now earmarked for printing at Government Printers.

Meanwhile, President Lungu has noted politician Chishimba Kambwili’s apology and accepted it in the true Christian spirit. The President said what matters is someone’s actions and deeds after one apologizes for the wrongs they have done.

This is according to a statement made available to the media by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe.

