Health
Zambia Medicine Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) has arrested three businessmen of Chipata District in Eastern Province and charged for two counts of obtaining unapproved medicine (Ivermectin) from unauthorized suppliers.

This is contrary to Section 58 (2) (c) of the Medicines and Allied Substances Act (No.3) of 2013 of the laws of Zambia.

In a statement issued to the media by ZAMRA Senior Public Relations Officer Christabel Lliamupu, the suspects have been arrested for selling medicine (Ivermectin) without marketing authorization issued by the Authority contrary to Section 39 (1) of the Medicines and Allied Substances Act No.3 of 2013.

“Iqbal Mohamed Motala, male aged 32 years, Ismail Adam Suleman, male aged 68 years, and Manohar Kamble, male aged 33 years have since been arrested and will appear in court soon,” she said.

Mrs. Lliamupu stated that four more people have been arrested in Kalumbila District in North Western Province for operating Pharmacies without certificates of registration contrary to Section 14 (1) of the Medicines and Allied Substances Act No. 3 of 2013.

“These include, Kenneth Kandela, male aged 24 years, Kangwa Tambuzai, male aged 36 years, Manner Kayombo, male aged 23 years, and Elizabeth Kimpende, male aged 23years. The four have been detained at Kyawama Police Station and will appear in court soon,” she said.

She urged members of the public to refrain from obtaining and sale of unapproved medicines from unauthorized suppliers, including illegal operation of drug stores in order to ensure that public health and safety are safeguarded and protected.

Previous articleMicho Defends Chipolopolo Display in AFCON Qualifier Exit

