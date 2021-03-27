Zambia State Insurance Corporation (ZSIC) General Insurance Managing Director, Charles Nakhoze has called on companies in the industry to ensure that the general public has a better understanding of financial protection.

Mr Nahoze said the Zambian citizens will understand better the importance of insuring properties once they learn more on financial protection.

He added that most citizens have opted not to participate in insuring of properties claiming that insurance is for the elite in society.

“Only a few people in the country know the importance of insurance because a lot of Zambians think it is only for the elite people so they need to be educated on this,” he said.

Mr Nakhoze said this when ZISC General Insurance donated assorted COVID-19 preventive materials worth K10,000 to Mapalo Morning Glow Academy in Ndola’s Chipulukusu Township.

He said there is need to sensitize people about the importance of insurance in order to secure their properties when calamities occur.

“It is high time that Zambians are educated about the importance of insurance, this can only be done if we work together to break the norm that insurance is for the elite,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Nakhoza said the company values the needs of vulnerable people in society and are working hard to supplement government’s efforts.

He added that ZISC General Insurance does not want to end at providing financial support to those in need but to build sustainable relationships through its corporate social responsibility activities.

And Mapalo Morning Glow Academy Director, Emil Mukuka said the school was established in 2003 with the aim of providing education to vulnerable children.

Mr Mukuka said currently the school has about 300 learners undergoing free education from grade one to seven.

“We came up with this community school for the vulnerable because we don’t want an illiterate community that’s why we sponsor these children up to tertiary level,” Mr Mukuka said.

Mr Mukuka further commended the company for the donation saying the supplies will go a long way in helping the school’s operations.

ZISC General Insurance also gave the school a sum of K10, 000 to more food items for the children.