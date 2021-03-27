9.5 C
Msiska accorded official funeral

President Edgar Lungu has accorded the late former Secretary to the Cabinet Roland Msiska an official funeral.

According to a statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka, Secretary to the Cabinet Simon Miti indicated that this is in recognition of the wealth contributions that Dr. Msiska made in various portfolios that he held in public service for over 35 years.

Dr. Miti further announced that Dr. Msiska will be buried on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Leopards Hill Memorial Park.

The Secretary to Cabinet noted that President Lungu has therefore declared March 27, 2021, the day when Dr. Msiska will be buried as the day of national mourning.

“President Lungu has to this effect declared Saturday, March 27, 2021 the day when Dr. Msiska will be buried, a Day of National Mourning and will be observed from 06:00hours to 18:00hours. During this period, all flags will fly at half-mast and programmes of an entertainment nature on both radio and television should be cancelled or postponed,” Dr. Miti stated.

He indicated that in line with the public health guidelines on the prevention of COVID-19, attendance at the burial site has been restricted to only 200 invited family members and government representatives.

The Secretary to Cabinet said the general public can follow a live streaming of the funeral procession virtually.

Dr. Miti further informed that the official funeral procession will commence with a church service at the Healing Word Ministries Church situated along Kabulonga Road,Ibex Hill in Lusaka at 10:00hours, followed by the burial at the Leopards Hill Memorial Park.

Dr. Msiska died in Lusaka on Wednesday March 24, 2021 and the funeral is being held at his residence at House No. 5, Dunduza Chisiza Road, Woodlands, Lusaka and is restricted to only family members.

Previous articleEducate people on the importance of insurance – ZSIC

