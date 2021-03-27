A 24 year- old man of Shiwang’andu District in Muchinga Province, has allegedly ended his life while in police custody at Shiwang’andu Police Station under unclear circumstances.

Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Lizzy Machina has confirmed the incident in an interview with Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) in Shiwang’andu today.

Ms. Machina who has identified the deceased suspect as Steven Mulenga aged 24, said the incident happened yesterday on Friday, 26 March 2021 between 00:00 hours and 05:00 hours.

She said the reason for Mulenga to committed suicide while in Police custody is not yet known.

Ms. Machina further said that, Police has opened up an Inquiry File in the matter, adding that investigations have since been launched.

The Police Commissioner said, the body of the deceased suspect has since been deposited to Chinsali General Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem examination to ascertain the actual cause of death.

Sources have told ZANIS that Mulenga was arrested by police on Thursday for allegedly stealing money from his friends.