Jumulo FC bounced back to the top of the FAZ Copperbelt Division 1 table following a 1-0 win over Police Blue Eagles in Kamfinsa on Sunday.
Jumulo have displaced vanquished Mutondo Stars from the top of the table.
Midfielder Mubiana Muleta scored an 83rd minute penalty away at Kamfinsa Grounds as Jumulo moved to 30 points, three above Mutondo, after 13 matches played.
Mutondo remained on 27 points following a 3-2 loss to “Blue Devils” Luanshya United at Garden Park Stadium in Kitwe.
Meanwhile, Kalulushi Modern Stars recorded their second straight when to stay third on the table.
Kalulushi on Sunday beat Mufulira United 2-0 at home in Kalulushi to move to 24 points after playing 13 matches.
FAZ Copperbelt Division 1 – Week 20 Results
Roan United 0-0 Zambezi Portland
Young Power Dynamos 0-1 Mufulira Blackpool
Kalulushi Modern Stars 2-0 Mufulira United
Police Blue Eagles 0-1 Jumulo
Mutondo Stars 2-3 Luanshya United
Konkola Mine Police 1-1 Copperbelt Buffaloes
Miseshi Blue Stars 1-0 Mufulira Police
Chingola Leopards 0-0 Ndola United
Young Nkana 2-1 Chingola Police