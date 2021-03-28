9.5 C
Sports
COPPERBELT DIV 1: Jumulo Reclaim Top Spot

Jumulo FC bounced back to the top of the FAZ Copperbelt Division 1 table following a 1-0 win over Police Blue Eagles in Kamfinsa on Sunday.

Jumulo have displaced vanquished Mutondo Stars from the top of the table.

Midfielder Mubiana Muleta scored an 83rd minute penalty away at Kamfinsa Grounds as Jumulo moved to 30 points, three above Mutondo, after 13 matches played.

Mutondo remained on 27 points following a 3-2 loss to “Blue Devils” Luanshya United at Garden Park Stadium in Kitwe.

Meanwhile, Kalulushi Modern Stars recorded their second straight when to stay third on the table.

Kalulushi on Sunday beat Mufulira United 2-0 at home in Kalulushi to move to 24 points after playing 13 matches.

FAZ Copperbelt Division 1 – Week 20 Results

Roan United 0-0 Zambezi Portland

Young Power Dynamos 0-1 Mufulira Blackpool

Kalulushi Modern Stars 2-0 Mufulira United

Police Blue Eagles 0-1 Jumulo

Mutondo Stars 2-3 Luanshya United

Konkola Mine Police 1-1 Copperbelt Buffaloes

Miseshi Blue Stars 1-0 Mufulira Police

Chingola Leopards 0-0 Ndola United

Young Nkana 2-1 Chingola Police

