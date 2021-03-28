The newly appointed United Party for National Development (UPND) Spokesperson and Choma Central Constituency Member of Parliament Cornelius Mweetwa have announced that he will not recontest his seat in the August 2021 General Election.

Mr. Mweetwa joins another high-profile parliamentarian from the ruling party, Given Lubinda, in deciding to give a chance to the other upcoming Politicians. Mr Mweetwa told s told ZNBC News that he wants to leave room for other young people but will concentrate on campaigning for the UPND.

The Choma Lawmaker said there are a number of young people who are capable of taking over from him.

Mr. Mweetwa has however denied assertions that he has failed to deliver in his constituency hence the decision not to recontest his seat.

He said delegates who attended the UPND conference would not have voted for him if he has failed to perform as a Member of Parliament.