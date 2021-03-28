9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, March 28, 2021
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

Cornelius Mweetwa says he he will not re-contest his seat

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
Feature Politics Cornelius Mweetwa says he he will not re-contest his seat
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The newly appointed United Party for National Development (UPND) Spokesperson and Choma Central Constituency Member of Parliament Cornelius Mweetwa have announced that he will not recontest his seat in the August 2021 General Election.

Mr. Mweetwa joins another high-profile parliamentarian from the ruling party, Given Lubinda, in deciding to give a chance to the other upcoming Politicians. Mr Mweetwa told s told ZNBC News that he wants to leave room for other young people but will concentrate on campaigning for the UPND.

The Choma Lawmaker said there are a number of young people who are capable of taking over from him.

Mr. Mweetwa has however denied assertions that he has failed to deliver in his constituency hence the decision not to recontest his seat.

He said delegates who attended the UPND conference would not have voted for him if he has failed to perform as a Member of Parliament.

Previous articleZambia Hope To Close Another Dashed AFCON Dream With Honour

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

Cornelius Mweetwa says he he will not re-contest his seat

The newly appointed United Party for National Development (UPND) Spokesperson and Choma Central Constituency Member of Parliament Cornelius...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Former Kasempa vies for parley seat

Feature Politics Photo Editor - 4
Former Kasempa District Commissioner, Goodson Sansakuwa has joined the race for candidates vying for the Kasempa parliamentary seat. Speaking during the Patriotic Front (PF) Kasempa...
Read more

UPND writes to LAZ, Human Rights Commission and the Church about their detained Members

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 28
The United Party for National Development (UPND) has written to the Law Association of Zambia, Human Rights Commission, and Church Mother Bodies for intervention...
Read more

Five former Livingstone councillors convicted, MP acquitted

Feature Politics Photo Editor - 4
Livingstone Member of Parliament Matthews Jere has been acquitted of one count of abuse of authority of office, while former Livingstone Deputy Mayor Fred...
Read more

Church urged to engage political parties

Feature Politics Photo Editor - 2
National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister, Godfridah Sumaili has called on the church to engage all political players to ensure that peace is maintained...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.