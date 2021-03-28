9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, March 28, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

United States Announces K36.75 million for COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign in Zambia

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
Headlines United States Announces K36.75 million for COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign in Zambia
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The U.S. government congratulates the Government of the Republic of Zambia on the approval of its COVID-19 vaccination program. COVID-19 vaccinations are critical to controlling the pandemic, slowing the emergence of new variants, and helping to restart the global economy. In support of the global vaccination effort, the United States recently announced an initial K42 billion ($2 billion) obligation — out of a total planned K84 billion ($4 billion) — to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance to support the COVAX Advance Market Commitment, making the United States the single largest contributor to global COVID-19 vaccine access. In Zambia, the U.S. government is committing an additional K36.75 million ($1.75 million) to provide technical assistance to Zambia’s vaccination campaign.

In announcing U.S. support for Zambia’s vaccine campaign, Chargé d’Affaires David Young noted “The United States has worked closely with Zambia throughout the duration of the pandemic to protect public health, strengthen the response to COVID-19, and save lives. We look forward to continuing this support throughout Zambia’s vaccination rollout.”

U.S. government funds will provide critical technical and logistical support to the Ministry of Health for planning, coordination, and delivery of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines for Zambians. U.S. government partners will provide timely support for the rapid deployment of the COVID-19 vaccine plans, including the coordination of various stakeholders and implementation of the vaccination process. These funds will also support supply chain logistics of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, including assistance in maintaining the cold chain, which is vital for safe delivery of the vaccine.

The U.S. government will continue to collaborate with the Ministry of Health on its nationwide communication activities to ensure citizens have accurate information about vaccines and the vaccination process to make informed decisions.

Since the start of the pandemic, the U.S. government, through the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Department of Defense (DOD), the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), has provided more than K500 million ($24 million) in funding to respond to and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Previous articleThe Other side of the Cyber Space as President Edgar Lungu Signs new law

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

United States Announces K36.75 million for COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign in Zambia

The U.S. government congratulates the Government of the Republic of Zambia on the approval of its COVID-19 vaccination program....
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambia should not be importing Agricultural Products-President Lungu

Headlines Chief Editor - 36
President Edgar Lungu has said that there is no reason why Zambia should continue importing certain agricultural products when they can be grown locally....
Read more

President Lungu has Signed the Cyber Security and Cyber Bill into Law

Headlines Chief Editor - 47
President Edgar Lungu has assented into law the Cyber Security and Cyber Bill of 2021. President Lungu signed the Bill into law on...
Read more

Government to allow Millers Export 20 percent of Mealie Meal

Headlines Chief Editor - 16
Government has accepted the proposal by the Millers Association of Zambia to allow millers with their own maize to export 20 percent of their...
Read more

Labour Minister Challenges Labour officers to be proactive in providing solutions to labour issues raised by workers

Headlines Chief Editor - 8
Labour and Social Security Minister, Joyce Simukoko has advised Labour officers and district administrations to be proactive in providing solutions to labour issues raised...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.