9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, March 29, 2021
type here...
Health
Updated:

16 medical doctors succumb to covid-19 in 90 days

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
Health 16 medical doctors succumb to covid-19 in 90 days
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Zambia Medical Association has disclosed that 16 medical doctors have succumbed to COVID-19 from January 2021 to date.

Association President Dr. Samson Chisele says the Association is worried to see such a huge number of frontline health workers die during this difficult time.

Dr. Chisele has described the loss of the 16 doctors as a fivefold increase compared to 3 who died in 2019.

Meanwhile, Dr Chisele has welcomed the government’s decision to approve the acquisition of Covid-19 vaccines saying, it will lessen the disease burden.

Dr. Chisele said the decision is long overdue looking at the many health experts and ordinary citizens who have succumbed to the disease.

Minister of Health Dr. Jonas Chanda says about eight point three million Zambians are expected to be vaccinated.

Dr. Chanda says over three million people will benefit from the free vaccine through the Covax mechanism while the government will have to source for funds to buy vaccines over four million people.

Zambia has continued battling the Covid19 pandemic and has in the last 24hours recorded 325 cases with 4 deaths.

Previous articleUPND waives a 2 year membership requirement to contest on the party ticket

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HealthChief Editor - 0

16 medical doctors succumb to covid-19 in 90 days

The Zambia Medical Association has disclosed that 16 medical doctors have succumbed to COVID-19 from January 2021 to date. Association...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambia not immune to third wave Covid-19 threat

Health Chief Editor - 15
Minister of Health, Jonas Chanda says Zambia is not immune to the current threat of the third wave of Covid-19 that European countries and...
Read more

Vaccine Programme will be done cautiously on a voluntary basis-Health Minister

Health Chief Editor - 5
Health Minister Dr Jonas Chanda says available scientific evidence shows overwhelmingly that vaccine deployment is key in bringing the COVID-19 pandemic under control. In a...
Read more

Seven arrested for medicinal related offences – ZAMRA

Health Chief Editor - 5
Zambia Medicine Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) has arrested three businessmen of Chipata District in Eastern Province and charged for two counts of obtaining unapproved medicine...
Read more

Government Approves Zambia’s participation in the free COVAX facility program for COVID-19 Vaccine

Health Chief Editor - 37
The government has approved Zambia’s participation in the free COVAX facility program that targets to vaccinate 40 percent of the country’s population. Chief Government Spokesperson...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.