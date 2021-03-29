The Zambia Medical Association has disclosed that 16 medical doctors have succumbed to COVID-19 from January 2021 to date.

Association President Dr. Samson Chisele says the Association is worried to see such a huge number of frontline health workers die during this difficult time.

Dr. Chisele has described the loss of the 16 doctors as a fivefold increase compared to 3 who died in 2019.

Meanwhile, Dr Chisele has welcomed the government’s decision to approve the acquisition of Covid-19 vaccines saying, it will lessen the disease burden.

Dr. Chisele said the decision is long overdue looking at the many health experts and ordinary citizens who have succumbed to the disease.

Minister of Health Dr. Jonas Chanda says about eight point three million Zambians are expected to be vaccinated.

Dr. Chanda says over three million people will benefit from the free vaccine through the Covax mechanism while the government will have to source for funds to buy vaccines over four million people.

Zambia has continued battling the Covid19 pandemic and has in the last 24hours recorded 325 cases with 4 deaths.