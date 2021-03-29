The Department of National Parks and Wildlife in collaboration with the Frankfurt Zoological Society is this year set to restock Nsumbu National Park in Northern Province with 200 buffaloes and 60 zebras.

The animals will be trans-located from North Luangwa National Park under Nsumbu – Tanganyika Conservation Project.

This came to light when Northern Province Permanent Secretary Royd Chakaba visited Nsumbu National Park.

And Mr. Chakaba said the restocking of the national park is a key step towards the promotion of the Northern Tourism Circuit.

He expressed confidence that the exercise will help to boost tourist arrivals in the region and thereby contribute to the growth of the tourism sector.

Mr. Chakaba said government is implementing policies that promote tourism as an economic equalizer for national development.

“This development will definitely help to attract more tourists to our province and it is going to promote the Northern Tourism Circuit” said Mr. Chakaba

The Permanent Secretary added that region is ready for the restocking exercise which will be implemented over a number of years to address the depletion of animal species such as lions, rhinos, buffaloes and zebras.

He has since paid tribute to the Frankfurt Zoological Society for partnering with government in developing the tourism sector through protection of wildlife and management of the ecosystem.

Mr. Chakaba also thanked Senior Chief Nsama of the Tabwa people for working with Chief Mukungule to support the tourism development agenda.

“This exercise would not have happened if not for the collaboration between Senior Chief Nsama and Chief Mukungule and of course the support of Frankfurt Zoological Society. As government we are very grateful” He said

Earlier, Nsumbu – Tanganyika Conservation Project leader Craig Zytkow said his organization is working with government and other stakeholders to restore Nsumbu National Park to its full glory.

Mr. Zytkow revealed that a number of preparatory works which include recruitment of community scouts to curb poaching and setting up of a sanctuary for the animals have been done ahead of the exercise.

“We want to see Nsumbu National Park fully restored to its past glory and attract more tourists” said Mr. Zytkow

And Senior Chief Nsama said the Nsumbu – Tanganyika Conservation Project is an economic game changer for his chiefdom which is endowed with a number of tourist sites.