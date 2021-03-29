9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, March 29, 2021
Feature Politics
UPND waives a 2 year membership requirement to contest on the party ticket

By Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

United Party for National Development (UPND) has said that it has made amendments to some of the rules governing qualifications to stand as Member of Parliament, Mayor, Council Chairperson and Councillor, says.

Briefing the media yesterday, UPND Spokesperson, Cornelius Mweetwa stated that the party had earlier demanded that those who wished to contest on its ticket needed to have been members of the party for a period not less than 2 years.

Addressing the Press at the UPND secretariat, Mr Mweetwa, who is also Choma Central MP, stated that the party had waived off the two-year membership for those intending to contest on its ticket.

He said the move is aimed at allowing a wide pool of aspirants to have a chance to bring their political aspirations forward.

“In line with what the UPND Elections Chairperson, Hon. Nkombo stated (last week) that we had extended the application period. We, have since, as UPND made amendments to some of the rules and regulations to stand as MP, Mayor, Council Chairperson and Councillor. Remember, we had put a rule that for anyone to contest on the party ticket, we had put the rule of 2-year membership. The party has since waived or abolished that rule,” said Mweetwa.

Mweetwa also disclosed that UPND has an overwhelming response over the adoption as it had an average of four applicants for each constituency.

He stated that the move was an indication of the party growth and height that the largest opposition political party has attained, adding that the party had “become of age to take the reigns of governance!”

Previous articleHH sets repealing Cyber Security and Cyber Crime Bill as Number One Priority Once Elected

