General News
Updated:

Government has not neglected KK

By Chief Editor
Government has not neglected KK
Government says reports in some sections of the media that it has neglected to take care of Dr Kenneth Kaunda are incorrect.

Ministry of Works and Supply Spokesman Ndubi Mvula was reacting to reports that there has been water shortages at Dr Kaunda’s residence in New Kasama.

“As you may be aware, Government through the Ministry responsible for Works and Supply, do appreciate the water challenges that has affected the residence of the First Republican President, His Excellency Dr. Kenneth Kaunda. Contrary to reports appearing in some sections of the media that there has been persistent water shortage at the residence, we would like to state that the subject in question is not as purported to be,” says Mr Mvula.

Mr Mvula said the Ministry received the report of water challenges from the Administrative Officer in the Office of the First Republican President in the evening of Friday, March 26th 2021. Immediately, measures were put in motion to rectify the shortcoming.

“As at now, both short and long term measures have since been instituted in the quest to keep the residence with the constant supply of fresh water.”

