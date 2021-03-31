Chinsali Senior Resident Magistrate Julius Malata, has again deferred Judgement day and extended bail for United Party for National Development (UPND) Sesheke Member of Parliament, Romeo Kangombe to April 7, 2021.

Mr. Kangombe was today scheduled to appear for judgement before Senior Resident Magistrate Malata but Senior State Advocate Obeit Siankanga informed the court that Mr. Kangombe was not before the court.

“Your honour this matter is scheduled for judgement today but the accused person is not before court,” said Mr. Siankanga.

And Defence Lawyer Mulambo Haimbe said the two sureties who were in court could shade more light why the accused person was not before court.

Fabian Mataa, one of the sureties for Mr. Kangombe later informed the court that Mr. Kangombe was not before court because he is unwell.

Mr. Mataa also produced a medical report that indicated that Mr. Kangombe was unwell in Sesheke and had been put on bed rest.

“Your honour Mr. Kangombe is unwell. He is at home in Sesheke and the hospital has given him a bed rest according to a medical report he sent to me yesterday,” said Mr. Mataa.

Magistrate Malata later adjourned the matter to April 7, 2021 for judgement and advised the two lawyers representing Mr. Kangombe to ensure one of them was available on the date for judgement.

Defense lawyer earlier applied for the matter to be given a lengthy adjournment because he was going to be busy in the High Court and the Constitutional Court between, April 7 and 14 and will therefore, not make it to be available for judgement in Chinsali on April 7.

“Your honour, I will be busy in the High and the Constitutional Court between, April 7 and 14 and am asking if the matter could be adjourned beyond that period, “said Lawyer Haimbe.

This is in a matter in which Mr. Kang’ombe is charged with four counts of abduction and assault of two police officers contrary to the laws of Zambia.

It is alleged that the accused person whilst acting with others unknown in Lavushimanda district of Muchinga province did abduct and assaulted two police officers who were assigned to facility the smooth passage of the United Party for National Development President Hakainde Hichilema and his entourage.

Mr Kang’ombe in the first charge faces two counts of abducting Sergeant Innocent Mwale and Constable Chinyama Chipango of Mununga police post on October 14, 2020 contrary to section 256 of the penal code Cap 87 of the laws of Zambia.

The lawmaker is in the second charge is facing two counts of assault of the two police officers contrary to section 250(b) of the penal Code.

Mr. Kangombe is on a K200, 000 bail in his own recognizance with two sureties who are residents of Chinsali district in the like sum of K200,000.

Mr Kang’ombe is being represented by two lawyers Mulambo Haimbe and Kamuwanga Phiri of Malambo and Company of Lusaka.