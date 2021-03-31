9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, March 31, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Patson Reflects on AFCON Qualifier Goals Milestone

By sports
45 views
0
Sports Patson Reflects on AFCON Qualifier Goals Milestone
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Chipolopolo striker Patson Daka has played down the milestone of emerging as joint top scorer in the just-ended 2021 Africa Cup qualifying campaign with five goals.

Daka of Austrian side RB Salzburg scored four of those in the last two games – in a space of four days with the first one coming in the 2-1 home loss to Zimbabwe on match-day-two on November 19,2019 and later added a brace against the latter last Monday in the 2-0 away win in Harare.

He ended the qualifiers  tied on  five goals  with Nigerian  striker Victor Osimhen of Serie A side Napoli who was top scorer at the 2015 AFCON U17 they both took part in and where they finished on  two and four goals respectively.

Daka missed two of the six AFCON qualifying matches against Botswana due to injury.

He attributed his scoring prowess in the qualifiers to team work.

‘It is not very important for me because I couldn’t have done it alone,’ Daka said after grabbing a brace against Zimbabwe in Harare on Monday night.

‘It was a team effort; if my friends were not there to support me I couldn’t have made it. ‘

‘So I give the credit to the team because we played as a team and we helped each other and at the end of the day I was just found at the right place at the right time to be the person to help the team,’ Daka said.

Previous articleCOVID-19 team to monitor elections constituted

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Patson Reflects on AFCON Qualifier Goals Milestone

Chipolopolo striker Patson Daka has played down the milestone of emerging as joint top scorer in the just-ended 2021...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Patson Looking Forward to 2022 Qatar World Cup Qualifiers

Sports sports - 0
Chipolopolo striker Patson Daka is looking forward to the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in the wake of Zambia’s flopped 2021 AFCON campaign. Daka,...
Read more

Power Dynamos Leap to Number 3 After Beating Napsa

Sports sports - 0
Power Dynamos enhanced their continental qualifying aspirations on Tuesday when they leapt into third position on the FAZ Super Division log following an away...
Read more

Chipolopolo Beat Zimbabwe in Dead-Rubber

Sports sports - 2
Chipolopolo made a respectable exit from their flopped 2021 AFCON qualifiers after beating Zimbabwe away in Harare. Zambia were 2-0 away winners over Zimbabwe in...
Read more

GOLF :Wemba Wins Sanlam Classic

Sports sports - 0
Professional golfer Sydney Wemba has expressed his excitement after winning the 2021 Sanlam Classic Championship staged at Lusaka Golf Club over the weekend. Wemba won...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.