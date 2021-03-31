Chipolopolo striker Patson Daka has played down the milestone of emerging as joint top scorer in the just-ended 2021 Africa Cup qualifying campaign with five goals.

Daka of Austrian side RB Salzburg scored four of those in the last two games – in a space of four days with the first one coming in the 2-1 home loss to Zimbabwe on match-day-two on November 19,2019 and later added a brace against the latter last Monday in the 2-0 away win in Harare.

He ended the qualifiers tied on five goals with Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen of Serie A side Napoli who was top scorer at the 2015 AFCON U17 they both took part in and where they finished on two and four goals respectively.

Daka missed two of the six AFCON qualifying matches against Botswana due to injury.

He attributed his scoring prowess in the qualifiers to team work.

‘It is not very important for me because I couldn’t have done it alone,’ Daka said after grabbing a brace against Zimbabwe in Harare on Monday night.

‘It was a team effort; if my friends were not there to support me I couldn’t have made it. ‘

‘So I give the credit to the team because we played as a team and we helped each other and at the end of the day I was just found at the right place at the right time to be the person to help the team,’ Daka said.