Wednesday, March 31, 2021
President Edgar Lungu, to remain in power during the period of 2021-26-EIU Report

The Economist Intelligence Unit ( EIU) has said that it expects Zambia’s ruling party, the Patriotic Front (PF), led by President Edgar Lungu, to remain in power during the period of 2021-26.

In its latest Country report forecast of March 2021 on Zambia, the EIU made the forecast stating that despite tough economic, political and social challenges, President Edgar Lungu and the ruling Patriotic Front, will score an electoral victory in August 2021 General elections, over its main rival, the Opposition, United Party for National Development ( UPND).

It stated that Zambia’s on-going economic recession, initially sparked by the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and later aggravated by a formal default on Zambia’s sovereign debt to its Eurobond holders in mid-November 2020, represents a challenge to the survival of the
increasingly embattled government.

The EIU is the world leader in business and political intelligence. It is the research and analysis division of The Economist Group, the sister company to The Economist newspaper. It was created in 1946 and has over 70 years’ experience in helping businesses, financial firms and governments navigate the ever-changing global landscape.
It also gives economic and geo-political insights guiding the world’s organisations.

The EIU has a portfolio of clients globally and helps them accurate and credible analysis to help them navigate the increasingly complex global environment.
It also analyses political and economic developments, forecasts economic trends, and understand country specific regulations and business practices.

2 COMMENTS

  1. Lungu & PF remaining in power for 2021-2026 means the total death of Zambia’s badly limping economy.Change of current GRZ is badly needed.

