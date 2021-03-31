9.5 C
U-turn: Cornelius Mweetwa changes his mind over Choma Central seat

By Chief Editor
U-turn: Cornelius Mweetwa changes his mind over Choma Central seat
UPND Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says he has rescinded his earlier decision not to recontest the Choma Parliamentary seat in the forthcoming elections.

And Mr Mweetwa says his campaign machinery would soon be rolling out into Choma to kick start his campaign in readiness for the 12th August general elections.

Mr Mweetwa, announced, Sunday, that he had decided not recontest the Choma seat so that he could concentrate on campaigning for party leader, Hakainde Hichilema ahead of general elections slated for 12th August.

But addressing a media briefing at the UPND secretariat in Lusaka on Tuesday, Mr. Mweetwa clarified that his decision has been arrived at as a result of calls from youths in the party, women’s groups, members of the Diaspora, young politicians, senior statesmen, traditional leaders and the general citizenry whom he said have made endless pleas for him to rescind his decision.

He stated that the huge political and media firestorm that his statement sparked for the past two days was a clear indication that the people of Zambia in general and Choma in particular were not ready to forego his contributions to the country’s political dispensation.

He has dispelled speculations that his earlier decision had been prompted by various issues such as lack of a Grade 12 Certificate, loss of political ground in Choma or that he had been bought by PF as unfounded and fallacy.

He has since thanked MPs from both the ruling and opposition political circles and Ministers in the PF who rejected his decision not to recontest his seat.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mweetwa has thanked former Information and Publicity Secretary Charles Kakoma who defected to the ruling PF for the services he rendered to the UPND during the 22 years that the party has been in existence.

