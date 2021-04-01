Transparency International Zambia (TIZ) Justice for all Network (J4AN) Ndola District Coordinator Mike Mushanga has cautioned electorates not to accept gifts and material from politicians aspiring for office in exchange for a vote in the run-up to general elections.

ZTIZ today launched the Justice for all Network in Ndola district to provide a platform for residents to report issues of corruption.

Speaking during the launch in Ndola’s Chipulukusu Township, Mr. Mshanga said the organization has noted with concern pockets of alleged corrupt activities being registered in the ongoing primary elections for political parties where aspiring candidates are reported to be buying votes for adoption.

Mr. Mshanga said the trend serious repercussions in the future when it comes to service delivery if left unchecked.

He called on community members and party hierarchy to reject corruption if the country is to attain desired development.

“We need quality leadership which will drive the vision of this country in attaining the middle-income status by 2030. Now, if we allow candidates to bribe their way into office, it’s the community themselves who will pay if the leader elected does not perform to expectation. People must choose leaders on merit,” he emphasized.

Mr. Mshanga said the J4AN platform launched will give an opportunity to residents to raise issues affecting them and legal advice will also be provided.

He said that various organizations have been incorporated in the network which includes the Civil Society Organization (CSO’s), the church, and government institutions to expedite disposing of cases to attain justice for all.

“This is opening of new chapter in dealing with corruption issues in Ndola and government is represented because complaint mostly are against service delivery.

TIZ is coordinating with various institutions to ensure people of Ndola also take part in the fight against corruption especially that we are going towards elections.