United Party for National Development (UPND) Secretary General Batuke Imenda says once elected into office the party will ensure that local industries are revived so as to create employment.

Mr Imenda observed that Zambians were suffering following the closure of local industries that were failing due to the bad economic management of the country by the out going PF government.

The Party Secretary General, who arrived to a thunderous welcome in Mumbwa, said time for change had come as Zambians had suffered for too long under the PF regime.

“UPND will ensure that we revive the cotton industry in Mumbwa. We shall not only allow cotton and maize to be just grown here and exported as raw material but it will be processed locally so as create employment for the locals, ” he said.

Mr Imenda has since urged party members to be united as the country goes to the polls if they are to help rebuild and restore dignity of the Zambian people.

Mr Imenda, who addressed party officials from all structures in Mumbwa district, observed that there was need for party members to remain united in the fight for economic liberation.

“Time for change has come to rebuild our country, and this can only be achieved through working together to get the PF government out, ” he said.

The Secretary-General is accompanied by Deputy Chairman for Elections Mr. Brian Ndumba, National Youth Chairman Gilbert Liswaniso and National Trustee Ms Patricia Nawa.