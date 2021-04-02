Photo Gallery Updated: April 2, 2021 Botswana President Visits Zambia in Pictures By Photo Editor April 2, 2021 45 views 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print Photo Gallery Botswana President Visits Zambia in Pictures Photo Editorhttps://www.lusakatimes.com 1. President Edgar Lungu confers with his Botswana counterpart Dr. Mokgweesti Eric Masisi shortly before his departure to Botswana at Kenneth Kaunda International airport yesterday, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS 2. President of Botswana Dr. Mokgweesti Eric Masisi confers with Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Malanji greet Botswana’s officials on his arrival at Kenneth Kunda International airport yesterday, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS 3. President Edgar Lungu with his Botswana counterpart Dr. Mokgweetsi Eric Masisi watching traditional dancers at Kenneth Kaunda International airport before departure to Botswana yesterday, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS 4. Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Malanji introduces President of Botswana Dr. Mokgweesti Eric Masisi to Zambian officials at Kenneth Kunda International airport yesterday, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS 5. President Edgar Lungu sees off his Botswana counterpart Dr. Mokgweesti Eric Masisi at Kenneth Kaunda International airport yesterday, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS 6. President of Botswana Dr. Mokgweesti Eric Masisi in the saluting dias on his arrival at Kenneth Kunda International airport yesterday, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS 7. President Edgar Lungu confers with his Botswana counterpart Dr. Mokgweesti Eric Masisi shortly before his departure to Botswana at Kenneth Kaunda International airport yesterday, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS 8. Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Malanji introduces President of Botswana Dr. Mokgweesti Eric Masisi to Zambian officials at Kenneth Kunda International airport yesterday, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS 9. President Edgar Lungu confers with his Botswana counterpart Dr. Mokgweesti Eric Masisi shortly before his departure to Botswana at Kenneth Kaunda International airport yesterday, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS 10. Service Chiefs salute to President of Botswana Dr. Mokgweesti Eric Masisi on his arrival at Kenneth Kunda International airport yesterday, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS 11. President Edgar Lungu with his Botswana counterpart Dr. Mokgweesti Eric Masisi admiring the presidential photo album of his visit at Kenneth Kaunda International airport before departure to Botswana yesterday, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS 12. President of Botswana Dr. Mokgweesti Eric Masisi confers with Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Malanji and Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo on his arrival at Kenneth Kunda International airport yesterday, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS 13. President Edgar Lungu with his Botswana counterpart Dr. Mokgweesti Eric Masisi admiring the presidential photo album of his visit at Kenneth Kaunda International airport before departure to Botswana yesterday, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS 14. Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Malanji welcomes President of Botswana Dr. Mokgweesti Eric Masisi on his arrival at Kenneth Kunda International airport yesterday, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS 15. President Edgar Lungu hands over the presidential photo album of his visit to his Botswana counterpart Dr. Mokgweesti Eric Masisi at Kenneth Kaunda International airport before departure to Botswana yesterday, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS 16. President Edgar Lungu welcomes his Botswana counterpart Dr.Mokgweetsi Eric Masisi when he paid a courtesy call on him at State House 17. President Edgar Lungu welcomes his Botswana counterpart Dr.Mokgweetsi Eric Masisi when he paid a courtesy call on him at State House 18. President Edgar Lungu introduces his Special Assistants to his Botswana counterpart Dr.Mokgweetsi Eric Masisi when he paid a courtesy call on him at State House yesterday 19. President of Botswana Dr. Mokgweesti Eric Masisi with Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Malanji watch dancing troups on his arrival at Kenneth Kunda International airport yesterday, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS 20. President of Botswana Dr. Mokgweesti Eric Masisi with Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Malanji watch dancing troups on his arrival at Kenneth Kunda International airport yesterday, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS Previous articleZCCM-IH shareholders endorse 90% acquisition in Mopani 