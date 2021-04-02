9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, April 2, 2021
type here...
Photo Gallery
Updated:

Botswana President Visits Zambia in Pictures

By Photo Editor
45 views
0
Photo Gallery Botswana President Visits Zambia in Pictures
Photo Editorhttps://www.lusakatimes.com

1.

President Edgar Lungu confers with his Botswana counterpart Dr. Mokgweesti Eric Masisi shortly before his departure to Botswana at Kenneth Kaunda International airport yesterday, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
President Edgar Lungu confers with his Botswana counterpart Dr. Mokgweesti Eric Masisi shortly before his departure to Botswana at Kenneth Kaunda International airport yesterday, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS

2.
President of Botswana Dr. Mokgweesti Eric Masisi confers with Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Malanji greet Botswana's officials on his arrival at Kenneth Kunda International airport yesterday, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
President of Botswana Dr. Mokgweesti Eric Masisi confers with Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Malanji greet Botswana’s officials on his arrival at Kenneth Kunda International airport yesterday, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS

3.
President Edgar Lungu with his Botswana counterpart Dr. Mokgweetsi Eric Masisi watching traditional dancers at Kenneth Kaunda International airport before departure to Botswana yesterday, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
President Edgar Lungu with his Botswana counterpart Dr. Mokgweetsi Eric Masisi watching traditional dancers at Kenneth Kaunda International airport before departure to Botswana yesterday, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS

4.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Malanji introduces President of Botswana Dr. Mokgweesti Eric Masisi to Zambian officials at Kenneth Kunda International airport yesterday, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Malanji introduces President of Botswana Dr. Mokgweesti Eric Masisi to Zambian officials at Kenneth Kunda International airport yesterday, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS

5.
President Edgar Lungu sees off his Botswana counterpart Dr. Mokgweesti Eric Masisi at Kenneth Kaunda International airport yesterday, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
President Edgar Lungu sees off his Botswana counterpart Dr. Mokgweesti Eric Masisi at Kenneth Kaunda International airport yesterday, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS

6.
President of Botswana Dr. Mokgweesti Eric Masisi in the saluting dias on his arrival at Kenneth Kunda International airport yesterday, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
President of Botswana Dr. Mokgweesti Eric Masisi in the saluting dias on his arrival at Kenneth Kunda International airport yesterday, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS

7.
President Edgar Lungu confers with his Botswana counterpart Dr. Mokgweesti Eric Masisi shortly before his departure to Botswana at Kenneth Kaunda International airport yesterday, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
President Edgar Lungu confers with his Botswana counterpart Dr. Mokgweesti Eric Masisi shortly before his departure to Botswana at Kenneth Kaunda International airport yesterday, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS

8.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Malanji introduces President of Botswana Dr. Mokgweesti Eric Masisi to Zambian officials at Kenneth Kunda International airport yesterday, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Malanji introduces President of Botswana Dr. Mokgweesti Eric Masisi to Zambian officials at Kenneth Kunda International airport yesterday, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS

9.
President Edgar Lungu confers with his Botswana counterpart Dr. Mokgweesti Eric Masisi shortly before his departure to Botswana at Kenneth Kaunda International airport yesterday, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
President Edgar Lungu confers with his Botswana counterpart Dr. Mokgweesti Eric Masisi shortly before his departure to Botswana at Kenneth Kaunda International airport yesterday, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS

10.
Service Chiefs salute to President of Botswana Dr. Mokgweesti Eric Masisi on his arrival at Kenneth Kunda International airport yesterday, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
Service Chiefs salute to President of Botswana Dr. Mokgweesti Eric Masisi on his arrival at Kenneth Kunda International airport yesterday, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS

11.
President Edgar Lungu with his Botswana counterpart Dr. Mokgweesti Eric Masisi admiring the presidential photo album of his visit at Kenneth Kaunda International airport before departure to Botswana yesterday, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
President Edgar Lungu with his Botswana counterpart Dr. Mokgweesti Eric Masisi admiring the presidential photo album of his visit at Kenneth Kaunda International airport before departure to Botswana yesterday, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS

12.
President of Botswana Dr. Mokgweesti Eric Masisi confers with Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Malanji and Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo on his arrival at Kenneth Kunda International airport yesterday, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
President of Botswana Dr. Mokgweesti Eric Masisi confers with Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Malanji and Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo on his arrival at Kenneth Kunda International airport yesterday, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS

13.
President Edgar Lungu with his Botswana counterpart Dr. Mokgweesti Eric Masisi admiring the presidential photo album of his visit at Kenneth Kaunda International airport before departure to Botswana yesterday, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
President Edgar Lungu with his Botswana counterpart Dr. Mokgweesti Eric Masisi admiring the presidential photo album of his visit at Kenneth Kaunda International airport before departure to Botswana yesterday, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS

14.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Malanji welcomes President of Botswana Dr. Mokgweesti Eric Masisi on his arrival at Kenneth Kunda International airport yesterday, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Malanji welcomes President of Botswana Dr. Mokgweesti Eric Masisi on his arrival at Kenneth Kunda International airport yesterday, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS

15.
President Edgar Lungu hands over the presidential photo album of his visit to his Botswana counterpart Dr. Mokgweesti Eric Masisi at Kenneth Kaunda International airport before departure to Botswana yesterday, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
President Edgar Lungu hands over the presidential photo album of his visit to his Botswana counterpart Dr. Mokgweesti Eric Masisi at Kenneth Kaunda International airport before departure to Botswana yesterday, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS

16.
President Edgar Lungu welcomes his Botswana counterpart Dr.Mokgweetsi Eric Masisi when he paid a courtesy call on him at State House
President Edgar Lungu welcomes his Botswana counterpart Dr.Mokgweetsi Eric Masisi when he paid a courtesy call on him at State House

17.
President Edgar Lungu welcomes his Botswana counterpart Dr.Mokgweetsi Eric Masisi when he paid a courtesy call on him at State House
President Edgar Lungu welcomes his Botswana counterpart Dr.Mokgweetsi Eric Masisi when he paid a courtesy call on him at State House

18.
President Edgar Lungu introduces his Special Assistants to his Botswana counterpart Dr.Mokgweetsi Eric Masisi when he paid a courtesy call on him at State House yesterday
President Edgar Lungu introduces his Special Assistants to his Botswana counterpart Dr.Mokgweetsi Eric Masisi when he paid a courtesy call on him at State House yesterday

19.
President of Botswana Dr. Mokgweesti Eric Masisi with Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Malanji watch dancing troups on his arrival at Kenneth Kunda International airport yesterday, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
President of Botswana Dr. Mokgweesti Eric Masisi with Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Malanji watch dancing troups on his arrival at Kenneth Kunda International airport yesterday, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS

20.
President of Botswana Dr. Mokgweesti Eric Masisi with Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Malanji watch dancing troups on his arrival at Kenneth Kunda International airport yesterday, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
President of Botswana Dr. Mokgweesti Eric Masisi with Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Malanji watch dancing troups on his arrival at Kenneth Kunda International airport yesterday, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS

Previous articleZCCM-IH shareholders endorse 90% acquisition in Mopani

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Photo GalleryPhoto Editor - 0

Botswana President Visits Zambia in Pictures

1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20.
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Gwembe youth cooperatives empowered

Economy Photo Editor - 8
Gwembe District Commissioner (DC), and Timothy Siakaziba says government has disbursed over K150, 000 under the Zambia Aquaculture Enterprise Development Project (ZAEDP) to youth...
Read more

GIZ donates to Kawambwa health facilities

Economy Photo Editor - 3
The German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) has donated anthropometric equipment and under five cards to health facilities in Kawambwa district, Luapula province. The...
Read more

Residents advised to preserve seasonal foods

Economy Photo Editor - 0
Mwinilunga District Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) District Coordinator, Shadrick Kaluba has called on residents in the area to consider preserving seasonal foods. most seasonal...
Read more

Vice President Inonge Wina visits flood victims in Kuku compound Lusaka in Pictures

Photo Gallery Chief Editor - 10
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.