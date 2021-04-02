9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, April 2, 2021
Entertainment News
Chanda Mbao Celebrates the Eastern Province

By staff
staff

Chanda Mbao has just released a brand new music video entitled ‘Kumawa’ alongside collaborators Vinchenzo, Kdie and Deon Kruger as part of the artist’s One Nation Project roll-out. The One Nation Project is a collaborative album which was released just before Independence Day last year with the aim of uniting Zambian musicians from all ten provinces of the country, particularly focusing on young talent. Furthermore, the team behind the project (Chanda Mbao, Mumamba Chungu and Shinko Beats) put the project up for online sale, directing all proceeds to charity. We are informed they are still yet to hit their goal of ZMW 10,000 in downloads–if LT readers wish to join the noble cause, please do so here: bit.ly/OneNationDL

In order to keep promoting the young Zambian talent that took part in the project, Chanda Mbao has teamed up with CBT Cinematics to put together visuals for as many of the songs as possible, although they mention they are seeking financial support/sponsorship to travel to all the provinces represented on the album. Artist Chanda Mbao mentioned that the entire project, bringing together 32 artists and producers from all 10 provinces of Zambia, was solely financed by himself and he wishes to do more for all parties involved so is exploring partnerships to assist in the same.

For now, he leaves us with a dedication to the Eastern Province, celebrating their culture and heritage.

The song is called ‘Kumawa’ and you can watch the music video below

 

