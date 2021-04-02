Green Buffaloes coach Justin Chinama is regretting that his side gave away a lead twice to draw against Nkana in a FAZ Super Division match played in Wusakile, Kitwe on Thursday.

Buffaloes conceded an 89th minute goal at Nkana Stadium to draw 2-2.

In a post-match interview, Chinama described the stalemate as a bad result.

“It is a bad result for us. It is a game we should have easily won,” he said.

“We were leading on two occasions but we made silly mistakes and allowed those two goals,” Chinama said.

The draw saw both sides stay put with Nkana at 16th on 21 points and Buffaloes 14th on 23 points.

Under pressure Nkana coach Kelvin Kaindu was not equally happy with the home draw.

“It was a difficult game. I think we came out a bit stronger in the second half after making some changes. But it is the way that we concede. I think just after scoring we gained a bit of momentum but allowed an easy goal,” Kaindu said.

“At the end of the day 2-2 is not a good result for us,” he said.