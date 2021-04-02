9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, April 2, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Chinama Regrets GBFC’s Failure to Beat Nkana

By sports
45 views
0
Sports Chinama Regrets GBFC's Failure to Beat Nkana
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Green Buffaloes coach Justin Chinama is regretting that his side gave away a lead twice to draw against Nkana in a FAZ Super Division match played in Wusakile, Kitwe on Thursday.

Buffaloes conceded an 89th minute goal at Nkana Stadium to draw 2-2.

In a post-match interview, Chinama described the stalemate as a bad result.

“It is a bad result for us. It is a game we should have easily won,” he said.

“We were leading on two occasions but we made silly mistakes and allowed those two goals,” Chinama said.

The draw saw both sides stay put with Nkana at 16th on 21 points and Buffaloes 14th on 23 points.

Under pressure Nkana coach Kelvin Kaindu was not equally happy with the home draw.

“It was a difficult game. I think we came out a bit stronger in the second half after making some changes. But it is the way that we concede. I think just after scoring we gained a bit of momentum but allowed an easy goal,” Kaindu said.

“At the end of the day 2-2 is not a good result for us,” he said.

Previous articleStandard Bank Brazil ready to fund SADC import and export sectors

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Chinama Regrets GBFC’s Failure to Beat Nkana

Green Buffaloes coach Justin Chinama is regretting that his side gave away a lead twice to draw against Nkana...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Nkana End Five Game Losing Run

Sports sports - 0
Nkana ended their almost two –month long, five-game losing run on Thursday in dramatic fashion with a late rally in a 2-2  home draw...
Read more

COPPERBELT DIV 1: Leaders Jumulo’s Lead Cut

Sports sports - 0
Jumulo FC’s lead at the top of the FAZ Copperbelt Division 1 table has been reduced to a point following a goalless draw against...
Read more

Mbola Is a Red Nkana

Sports sports - 0
Nkana have finally completed the prolonged signing of international defender Emmanuel Mbola. Mbola, the former TP Mazembe left back, joins Nkana as free agent after...
Read more

Zimbabwean Defender Excited to Join Nkana

Sports sports - 0
Newly signed Nkana defensive midfielder Tichaona Chipunza has promised club supporters good performances. Zimbabwean Chipunza, 26, officially joined Nkana on Tuesday. He has played for Zimbabwean...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.