Farmers in Serenje district in Central Province have started receiving fertiliser for the 2021/2022 farming season.

Serenje District Commissioner Chunga Musonda confirmed the development to ZANIS in an interview.

Mr Musonda said Serenje district has so far received 28,000 by 50kilogram bags of D’compound fertiliser, out of the 68,478 bags of fertiliser allocated to the district under the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP).

Mr Musonda said Nyimba Investment, the company engaged, started delivering the fertiliser a few days ago, and is expected to commence distributing top dressing fertiliser to the district soon.

Mr Musonda has commended government for the commencement of the early delivery of farming inputs.

“This is very encouraging. We are grateful to government. This has never happened in the history of Zambia where before farmers harvest, they already have fertiliser for the next season,” he said.

Mr Musonda said people should not criticize the move, but should instead appreciate the early delivery of inputs for the next farming season.

“Critics will always have something to criticize but this time there is absolutely no reason to do so. This is unprecedented and critics should just appreciate,” Mr Musonda said.

He said the early distribution of the inputs means that farmers will be able to start preparing for the next farming season immediately after they are done with harvesting.