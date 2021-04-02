Nkana this morning left for Tanzania ahead of Sunday’s CAF Confederation Cup Group D game against Namungo in Dar-es Salaam.

Kalampa flew out via Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport at 11:00hrs aboard a chartered plane.

The team has since arrived safely in Tanzania.

Both Nkana and Namungo are winless from the first two Group D matches heading into the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar-es Salaam on Sunday.

“I can assure the fans and everyone that we will come home with a smile,” said Nkana captain Richard Ocran.

“We are ready for the game and there is hope. We are going there to play a game and we are ready for anything,” defender Ocran said.

Nkana launched Group D action with a 3-0 loss to Egyptian side Pyramids in Cairo on March 10 before succumbing to a 2-0 home loss to Raja Casablanca in Ndola seven days later.