9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, April 3, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

2021 Luapula waterfalls Easter cycling Tour flagged off

By Photo Editor
45 views
0
General News 2021 Luapula waterfalls Easter cycling Tour flagged off
Photo Editorhttps://www.lusakatimes.com

Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa has flagged off the three days 2021 Luapula waterfalls Easter cycling Tour which has started from Samfya beach to ZNS Luafumu camp for day one, with a site seeing of the Mubuluma waterfalls in Mansa district, before proceeding to Mwansabombwe for a night stop in readiness for day number two, scheduled for Mwansabombwe to Kawambwa before concluding with Kawambwa to Nchelenge District.

Mr. Chilangwa thanked the participants of the tour for attending and has since called on the cyclists to take advantage of the Luapula Easter cycling completion not only to market Luapula Province water falls but also to enhance their skills.

ZANIS reports that the Minister said this in Samfya before flagging off the Easter completion which has seen interested cycling teams from Lusaka, North-Western, Southern, Copperbelt provinces and the Lubumbashi cycling club from the Democratic republic of Congo -DRC.

And speaking earlier Luapula Province Permanent Secretary Engineer Charles Mushota welcomed all the participants and encouraged them to apply themselves fully in readiness of the future similar events.

Meanwhile, Vice President for Memba Nanou cycling club of Lubumbashi Mr. Alain Yanda has called on Luapula Provincial Administration to invite them in future events.

The 2021 Luapula waterfalls cycling tour competition will conclude on April 4, 2021.

Previous articleAgriculture extension staff trained in post-harvest management

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsPhoto Editor - 0

2021 Luapula waterfalls Easter cycling Tour flagged off

Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa has flagged off the three days 2021 Luapula waterfalls Easter cycling Tour which has...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Agriculture extension staff trained in post-harvest management

General News Photo Editor - 0
Ministry of Agriculture in partnership with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) has trained agriculture camp extension staff in Post-Harvest Loss Management to enhance...
Read more

Chinsali residents turns up for voter verification

General News Photo Editor - 3
The Voter Verification exercise which started on a slow pace at most verification centres in Chinsali district of Muchinga province, has now gained momentum. ...
Read more

New Cyber law goes to Court

General News Chief Editor - 40
Five Civil Society Organisations have petitioned the High Court for a declaration that various provisions of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act be...
Read more

RSTA streams some services to Kapiri council

General News Photo Editor - 1
The Road Transport and Safety Agency () has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kapiri Mposhi Town Council aimed at decentralizing provision some...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.