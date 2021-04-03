Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa has flagged off the three days 2021 Luapula waterfalls Easter cycling Tour which has started from Samfya beach to ZNS Luafumu camp for day one, with a site seeing of the Mubuluma waterfalls in Mansa district, before proceeding to Mwansabombwe for a night stop in readiness for day number two, scheduled for Mwansabombwe to Kawambwa before concluding with Kawambwa to Nchelenge District.

Mr. Chilangwa thanked the participants of the tour for attending and has since called on the cyclists to take advantage of the Luapula Easter cycling completion not only to market Luapula Province water falls but also to enhance their skills.

ZANIS reports that the Minister said this in Samfya before flagging off the Easter completion which has seen interested cycling teams from Lusaka, North-Western, Southern, Copperbelt provinces and the Lubumbashi cycling club from the Democratic republic of Congo -DRC.

And speaking earlier Luapula Province Permanent Secretary Engineer Charles Mushota welcomed all the participants and encouraged them to apply themselves fully in readiness of the future similar events.

Meanwhile, Vice President for Memba Nanou cycling club of Lubumbashi Mr. Alain Yanda has called on Luapula Provincial Administration to invite them in future events.

The 2021 Luapula waterfalls cycling tour competition will conclude on April 4, 2021.