Napsa Stars on Sunday host Cameroon’s Coton Sport Garoua in Lusaka in search of their first win in the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The two sides are meeting at the National Heroes Stadium on match day three of Group B action.

Napsa coach Mohamed Fathi said: “We must go all out and battle to try and get our first win in this group stage.”

Napsa are bottom of Group B with one point after launching Group B action with a 2-0 away defeat to RSB Berkane in Tunisia – before forcing for a 2-2 draw against JS Kabylie of Algeria at home in Lusaka last month.

Kabylie are leading the group on four points followed by Coton and Barkane on three points each.