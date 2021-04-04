Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) president Andrew Ntewewe has urged the Church to ignore Chipata Diocese Archbishop George Lungu and access the empowerment fund from Government.
Mr. Ntewewe says the Archbishop is politically compromised that is why he is against the empowerment programme meant to help the Church during this challenging period.
He says the empowerment fund at the Ministry of Religious Affairs is in line with the teachings of Jesus Christ.
He wondered why Archbishop Lungu would be apprehensive of this noble gesture.
He encouraged the Church especially the Catholic Church to heed the advice by Lusaka diocese Archbishop Alick Banda to access the fund.
Mr. Ntewewe thanked Archbishop Banda for being magnanimous, humble in dealing with the affairs of the country.
“These empowerment activities are meant to uplift the living standards of the people. So let’s leave the politicians to wrestle it out Independently without taking sides and let the pulpit be used to glorify the name of the Almight and not for political expediency,” he says.
“We find it to be mere political gimmick and rhetoric to suggest that Government cannot empower its own citizens due to national debt.
“It’s more like saying that simply because you have debt at a personal level then you cannot take your children to school or hospital because you are in debt,” Mr. Ntewewe said.
Bishop Lungu is being apolitical ,he wants social justice done and he’s simply being a man of principles- both religious and social.
PF THE PEOPLE ARE NO LONGER STUP1D
GIVING DRINKS AND FOOD PLUS USELESS ITEMS IS NOT ENPOWERMENT
ITS VOTE BUYING PLAIN AND SIMPLE
IF IT WASNT IT WOULD HAVE BEEN HAPPENING FOR THE LAST 4 YEARS AT THE SAME PACE AS IT IS NOW
PF MUST GO AS THIS SORT OF CONDUCT IS UNACCEPTABLE
Aba nabo, disagreeableness of inflated egoistic pride. Say substantive national matters, and not ossified, vain and conceited selfish motivated opinion to publicly be noted.
This guy makes it so obvious that he is a shameless bootlicker…does he not see anything wrong with these handouts to churches? When you have no principles you fall for anything
just another politician displaying his ignorance. Probably hoping to secure a government contract. Can’t stand these people.
Voter bribery and creating a culture of dependency is not empowerment .This PF game is socially toxic.