Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) president Andrew Ntewewe has urged the Church to ignore Chipata Diocese Archbishop George Lungu and access the empowerment fund from Government.

Mr. Ntewewe says the Archbishop is politically compromised that is why he is against the empowerment programme meant to help the Church during this challenging period.

He says the empowerment fund at the Ministry of Religious Affairs is in line with the teachings of Jesus Christ.

He wondered why Archbishop Lungu would be apprehensive of this noble gesture.

He encouraged the Church especially the Catholic Church to heed the advice by Lusaka diocese Archbishop Alick Banda to access the fund.

Mr. Ntewewe thanked Archbishop Banda for being magnanimous, humble in dealing with the affairs of the country.

“These empowerment activities are meant to uplift the living standards of the people. So let’s leave the politicians to wrestle it out Independently without taking sides and let the pulpit be used to glorify the name of the Almight and not for political expediency,” he says.

“We find it to be mere political gimmick and rhetoric to suggest that Government cannot empower its own citizens due to national debt.

“It’s more like saying that simply because you have debt at a personal level then you cannot take your children to school or hospital because you are in debt,” Mr. Ntewewe said.