Zambia’s High Commissioner to India, Judith Kapijimpanga has commended Indian contractor, Jaguar Overseas Limited on the completion of the 359 out of the 409 health posts allocated to the company.

Mrs Kapijimpanga implored the company to expeditiously complete the remaining 50 health posts so that people could access quality services under universal health coverage.

She assured Jaguar Overseas that the Zambian government will address the challenges the company is facing in implementing the construction of health posts across the country.

And Mrs Kapijimpanga noted that President Edgar Lungu is committed to providing equitable access to cost effective and quality health services as close to the family as possible.

She said the concept of a healthy and productive citizenry has been intricately woven into the fabric of Zambia’s developmental agenda.

This came to light when Jaguar Overseas Limited Chief Executive Officer, Ashok Saini and Chief General Manager, Suresh Bidani held a meeting with the diplomatic staff to update the Mission on the progress of the project.

And Jaguar Overseas Limited Chief General Manager, Suresh Bidani said his company appreciated the hospitality and cordial relationship that exists between the company and the Zambian government.

The project is part of the earmarked 650 health posts being constructed across the country under the EXIM Bank of India’s Line of Credit.

This is contained in a statement made available to ZANIS by First Secretary Press and Tourism at the Zambian Mission in India, Bangwe Naviley.