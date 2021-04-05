The Presidential Education Initiative (PEI) has hailed teachers on the Copperbelt for their patriotism and dedication to volunteer their services to serving the communities.

During a visit by the Presidential Education Initiative team, various teachers in Ndola, Chingola and Kabwe on Sunday offered to diligently offer free lessons to students enrolling for GCE Examinations under the President’s initiative.

The teachers said President Lungu needs to be assisted to delivering education to all Zambians if the country is to develop.

“The best investment any person can make in someone is to invest in education than to provide temporal monetary benefits which can end. This is why we are prepared to work with President Lungu to achieving the 1 million targets set for 2026 when he completes his second term in 2026,” said Clint Chisenga.

And Programmes Coordinator Patrick Samwimbila, who delivered the message on behalf of President Lungu, thanked the teachers for showing patriotism by dedication part of their time to volunteer in coaching and teaching GCE candidates.

“The Head of State is very passionate about supporting youths and those who are passed the age of getting into formal schooling by ensuring that they are assisted to take the GCE examinations,” he said.

Last week, President Lungu met the Presidential Education Initiative team at State House where he encouraged them to roll out the programme to all 10 provinces of Zambia and ensure millions of youth and other adults benefits from the Go-Back-To-School Free GCE Programme.